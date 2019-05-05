Franck Ribéry et le Bayern Munich, c'est fini

Le milieu de terrain français Franck Ribéry va quitter le Bayern Munich à l'été 2019.
Après 12 ans passés au Bayern Munich, Franck Ribéry va quitter le club allemand l'été prochain.

Le Bayern Munich a officiellement confirmé dimanche le départ de Franck Ribéry en fin de saison, à 36 ans et après 12 ans de loyauté au "Rekordmeister".

"Le FC Bayern leur doit beaucoup"

"Un grand match d'adieu sera organisé en 2020" pour lui et pour son complice Arjen Robben, qui quitte également le club à 35 ans, annonce le patron du club Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "Un chouchou des fans dit Servus" ("au revoir" en Bavarois) indique le club sur son site internet, en confirmant que le contrat du Français, qui expire en fin de saison, ne serait pas reconduit.

"Franck et Arjen sont de fantastiques joueurs", a déclaré Rummenigge, "le FC Bayern leur doit beaucoup à tous les deux et préparera pour eux un au-revoir grandiose et émouvant. Ils ont marqué la plus grande décennie de succès du Bayern de leur football fantastique".

"L'adieu ne sera pas facile"

"Quand j'ai rejoint la Bavière, un rêve est devenu réalité", a témoigné Franck Ribéry, aujourd'hui âgé de 36 ans, dans une vidéo diffusée par le club. "L'adieu ne sera pas facile, mais nous ne devons jamais oublier ce que nous avons accompli ensemble, et les plus de 20 titres remportés."

