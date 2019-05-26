Roland-Garros : le programme de dimanche

Le tournoi de Roland-Garros s’ouvre dimanche. Temps fort de l’édition 2019 : le grand retour de Roger Federer, absent porte d'Auteuil depuis 2015. Pour son premier match sur la terre battue parisienne, dix ans après son unique sacre à Roland-Garros, Federer affronte l'Italien Lorenzo Sonego (73ème mondial). Six Français sont également de la partie dimanche : Kristina Mladenovic, Fiona Ferro, Quentin Halys, Nicolas Mahut, Jessika Ponchet et Ugo Humbert.
>> Le programme complet :
Court central Philippe-Chatrier
Angelique Kerber (ALL/n°5) - Anastasia Potapova (RUS)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/n°6) - Maximilian Marterer (ALL)
Roger Federer (SUI/n°3) - Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
Karolina Pliskova (RTC/n°2) - Madison Brengle (USA)
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Marin Cilic (CRO/n°11) - Thomas Fabbiano (ITA)
Kei Nishikori (JAP/n°7) - Quentin Halys (FRA)
Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) - Fiona Ferro (FRA)
Sloane Stephens (USA/n°7) - Misaki Doi (JAP)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP/n°19) - Taylor Townsend (USA)
Marco Cecchinato (ITA/n°16) - Nicolas Mahut (FRA)
Venus Williams (USA) - Elina Svitolina (UKR/N°9)
David Goffin (BEL/n°27) - Ricardas Berankis (LIT)
Court n°1
Petra Martic (CRO/n°31) - Ons Jabeur (TUN)
Janko Tipsarevic (SER) - Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
Belinda Bencic (SUI/n°15) - Jessika Ponchet (FRA)
Court n°7
Matteo Berrettini (ITA/n°29) - Pablo Andujar (ESP)
Albert Ramos-Viñolas (ESP) - Laslo Djere (SER/ n°31)
Court n°14
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) - Ugo Humbert (FRA)
Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) - Kristina Kucova (SVQ)
Marton Fucsovics (HON) - Diego Schwartzman (ARG/ n°17)
Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR/ n°32) - Polona Hercog (SLV)