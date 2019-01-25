Natation : l'Américain Nathan Adrian atteint d'un cancer des testicules

L'Américain Nathan Adrian, champion olympique du 100 m libre en 2012 à Londres, a annoncé jeudi qu'il était atteint d'un cancer des testicules, mais qu'il espérait toujours participer aux Jeux olympiques 2020 de Tokyo.

"De retour dans les bassins dans quelques petites semaines". "La vie, comme nager un 100 m libre lorsqu'on ne voit pas qui est sur vos talons, peut parfois vous frapper fort et vite", a écrit Adrian sur son compte Instagram. "J'ai malheureusement appris que j'étais atteint d'une cancer des testicules. La bonne nouvelle, c'est qu'il a été dépisté tôt. Le traitement a déjà débuté et le pronostic est bon. Je serai de retour dans les bassins dans quelques petites semaines avec mon regard complètement tourné vers Tokyo", a-t-il assuré. "Je vais être opéré en début de semaine prochaine et vous donnerai des nouvelles plus tard", a conclu le Californien.

Huit fois médaillés aux JO. Âgé de 30 ans, Nathan Adrian compte à son palmarès huit médailles olympiques dont cinq en or (quatre en relais) en trois participations aux JO (2008, 2012, 2016), et sept titres mondiaux en grand bassin.