Natation : l'Américain Nathan Adrian atteint d'un cancer des testicules

L'Américain Nathan Adrian, champion olympique du 100 m libre en 2012 à Londres, a annoncé jeudi qu'il était atteint d'un cancer des testicules, mais qu'il espérait toujours participer aux Jeux olympiques 2020 de Tokyo.
"De retour dans les bassins dans quelques petites semaines". "La vie, comme nager un 100 m libre lorsqu'on ne voit pas qui est sur vos talons, peut parfois vous frapper fort et vite", a écrit Adrian sur son compte Instagram. "J'ai malheureusement appris que j'étais atteint d'une cancer des testicules. La bonne nouvelle, c'est qu'il a été dépisté tôt. Le traitement a déjà débuté et le pronostic est bon. Je serai de retour dans les bassins dans quelques petites semaines avec mon regard complètement tourné vers Tokyo", a-t-il assuré. "Je vais être opéré en début de semaine prochaine et vous donnerai des nouvelles plus tard", a conclu le Californien.
Life, like swimming the 100 free, can come at you hard and fast as you can’t always see who, or what, may be chasing you down. Recently, I went to the doctor as something didn’t seem quite right. At the very least, I still needed to get my flu shot so it couldn’t hurt. After a few tests and visits with a specialist, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. On the bright side, we caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good. I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo! Along the way, I hope to share my journey in an effort to help break the stigma of discussing men’s health issues. I’ve realized that too often we tend to avoid these important topics, ignore the potential warning signs, and put off getting the medical help that we may need. As I told my family, I’ll be putting my public health degree to work a little sooner than I planned! But in all seriousness, I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable. I am extremely grateful for my family and friends, especially my wife, for their love and support. I am scheduled for surgery early next week and will provide an update soon. #menshealth #testicularcancer #standuptocancer
Huit fois médaillés aux JO. Âgé de 30 ans, Nathan Adrian compte à son palmarès huit médailles olympiques dont cinq en or (quatre en relais) en trois participations aux JO (2008, 2012, 2016), et sept titres mondiaux en grand bassin.