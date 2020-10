Une navette s'arrime à la Station spatiale internationale après un voyage express record

Welcome home! With the Soyuz hatch opened at 7:07am ET, the @Space_Station crew has doubled. Astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov are now residents of our orbiting laboratory: https://t.co/6NJI6TvEGKpic.twitter.com/LglU99Jm0l