Londres : la police abat un homme ayant poignardé plusieurs personnes dans un acte "terroriste"

La police a annoncé avoir abattu dimanche un homme qui avait poignardé plusieurs personnes dans le quartier londonien de Streatham. "À ce stade, nous pensons que plusieurs personnes ont été poignardées", a indiqué la police sur son compte Twitter, ajoutant que "nous étudions les circonstances" de cet acte qui "a été déclaré comme étant lié au terrorisme".
#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020
