Londres : la police abat un homme ayant poignardé plusieurs personnes dans un acte "terroriste"

La police évoque un acte "terroriste". Photo d'illustration. © BEN STANSALL / AFP
Plusieurs personnes ont été poignardées dimanche par un homme à Londres. La police, qui a abattu le suspect, évoque un acte "terroriste". 

La police a annoncé avoir abattu dimanche un homme qui avait poignardé plusieurs personnes dans le quartier londonien de Streatham. "À ce stade, nous pensons que plusieurs personnes ont été poignardées", a indiqué la police sur son compte Twitter, ajoutant que "nous étudions les circonstances" de cet acte qui "a été déclaré comme étant lié au terrorisme".

