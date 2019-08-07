Lana Del Rey écrit une chanson sur une Amérique sans fusillades

Lana Del Rey a écrit une nouvelle chanson, intitulée Looking for America, en réaction aux fusillades meurtrières qui ont récemment endeuillé les États-Unis. "Je cherche encore ma propre version de l'Amérique / Une Amérique sans armes à feu, où le drapeau peut flotter librement / Pas de bombe dans le ciel / Juste des feux d'artifice…", chante l'artiste américaine, accompagnée à la guitare par son producteur Jack Antonoff, dans une vidéo publiée sur son compte Instagram.

"Les fusillades m'ont très profondément affectée"

"Je sais bien que je ne suis pas une femme politique et je ne cherche pas à le devenir, donc excusez-moi d'avoir une opinion ; mais après toutes les fusillades qui se sont succédé ces derniers jours et qui m'ont très profondément affectée, je voulais juste publier cette vidéo que notre ingénieure Laura a prise voici 20 minutes", écrit la chanteuse de 34 ans pour accompagner ce clip. "Je vais l'appeler Looking for America" ("À la recherche de l'Amérique"), précise-t-elle.

À moins de 13 heures d'intervalle le week-end dernier, deux jeunes tireurs ont ouvert le feu sur des foules au Texas et dans l'Ohio, tuant 31 personnes au total et faisant de nombreux blessés. Lana Del Rey, connue pour sa pop baroque et mélancolique, doit sortir le 30 août son sixième album, intitulé "Norman Fucking Rockwell".