Feux en Amazonie : Emmanuel Macron a tweeté une photo vieille d’au moins seize ans

Emmanuel Macron, comme de nombreuses personnalités qui voulaient dénoncer les feux en Amazonie, a partagé sur Twitter une image sans rapport avec les incendies en question, contribuant à propager une certaine désinformation.

"Notre maison brûle. Littéralement. L'Amazonie, le poumon de notre planète qui produit 20% de notre oxygène, est en feu. C'est une crise internationale. Membres du G7, rendez-vous dans deux jours pour parler de cette urgence", a tweeté le président français, à propos du sommet de ce week-end à Biarritz. Mais une recherche inversée de la photo utilisée dans son message montre qu'elle est de l'Américain Loren McIntyre, connu pour son travail pour National Geographic et décédé en 2003.

Si on ne connaît pas l'année exacte de cette prise de vue, on peut affirmer qu'elle est donc vieille d'au moins 16 ans. En réponse à ce tweet, le chef de l'Etat brésilien Jair Bolsonaro a accusé jeudi Emmanuel Macron d'avoir "une mentalité colonialiste". Il a relevé au passage que le président Macron a posté "des photos fausses".

Madonna, Ricky Martin, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic ou encore le président du Chili, Sebastian Piñera, comptent parmi les personnalités qui ont publié de vieilles photographies pour alerter sur la situation en Amazonie. Ainsi, l'acteur Leonardo DiCaprio a lui publié deux photos qui ne sont pas d'actualité. L'une est la même que celle partagée par Emmanuel Macron et la deuxième date de 2016. Elle a été prise dans l'Amazonie péruvienne, à Puerto Maldonado, alors que le Pérou n'est pour l'instant pas touché par les feux et que l'acteur ne parle que du Brésil dans son message.

La chanteuse américaine Madonna a publié sur Instagram une photo de 1989, légendée : "Président Bolsonaro s'il vous plaît modifiez votre politique. Nous devons nous REVEILLER".

The Fires Are Raging and The Amazonia continues to burn.........This is a devastation to Brazil—to the indigenous people who live there and the-plant and animal species that make this the most important bio-diverse Forest!!! President Bolsonaro please... https://t.co/YbxldYw8HYpic.twitter.com/lex4UIwHcg