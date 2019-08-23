Feux en Amazonie : Emmanuel Macron a tweeté une photo vieille d’au moins seize ans

Emmanuel Macron, comme de nombreuses personnalités qui voulaient dénoncer les feux en Amazonie, a partagé sur Twitter une image sans rapport avec les incendies en question, contribuant à propager une certaine désinformation.
Le photographe mort en 2003
"Notre maison brûle. Littéralement. L'Amazonie, le poumon de notre planète qui produit 20% de notre oxygène, est en feu. C'est une crise internationale. Membres du G7, rendez-vous dans deux jours pour parler de cette urgence", a tweeté le président français, à propos du sommet de ce week-end à Biarritz. Mais une recherche inversée de la photo utilisée dans son message montre qu'elle est de l'Américain Loren McIntyre, connu pour son travail pour National Geographic et décédé en 2003.
Si on ne connaît pas l'année exacte de cette prise de vue, on peut affirmer qu'elle est donc vieille d'au moins 16 ans. En réponse à ce tweet, le chef de l'Etat brésilien Jair Bolsonaro a accusé jeudi Emmanuel Macron d'avoir "une mentalité colonialiste". Il a relevé au passage que le président Macron a posté "des photos fausses".
Erreurs en série
Madonna, Ricky Martin, Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic ou encore le président du Chili, Sebastian Piñera, comptent parmi les personnalités qui ont publié de vieilles photographies pour alerter sur la situation en Amazonie. Ainsi, l'acteur Leonardo DiCaprio a lui publié deux photos qui ne sont pas d'actualité. L'une est la même que celle partagée par Emmanuel Macron et la deuxième date de 2016. Elle a été prise dans l'Amazonie péruvienne, à Puerto Maldonado, alors que le Pérou n'est pour l'instant pas touché par les feux et que l'acteur ne parle que du Brésil dans son message.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis : @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
La chanteuse américaine Madonna a publié sur Instagram une photo de 1989, légendée : "Président Bolsonaro s'il vous plaît modifiez votre politique. Nous devons nous REVEILLER".
Le Portugais Cristiano Ronaldo a lui tiré le signal d'alarme sur Instagram à propos de "la jungle amazonienne qui produit plus de 20% de l'oxygène du monde et brûle depuis 3 semaines". Mais la photo accompagnant son message a été prise le 29 mars 2013 par Lauro Alves, de l'agence brésilienne RBS, dans l'État non amazonien de Rio Grande do Sul.