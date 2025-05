Mort du pape François : Martin Scorsese va produire un documentaire avec la dernière interview du Saint-Père

🎬 Aldeas – A New Story is the final dream of pope Francis — a powerful new documentary brought to life by Martin Scorsese and @scholasOk , produced by Aldeas, in association with Sikelia Productions and @massiveowlprods #Aldeas #ANewStory #PopeFrancis #MartinScorsese #Scholas pic.twitter.com/tLpfUTRkfe