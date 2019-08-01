Le Youtubeur Grant Thompson meurt dans un accident de parapente

Le Youtubeur Grant Thompson, connu pour sa chaîne YouTube "The King of Random" (Le Roi du hasard), est mort dans un accident de parapente, a indiqué sa famille sur les réseaux sociaux. "C'est avec une grande tristesse que nous informons tout le monde que Grant Thompson est mort la nuit dernière (lundi)", a écrit mardi la famille sur la page Instagram du "King of Random". "Faites, s'il vous plaît, un acte d'amour ou de gentillesse par hasard aujourd'hui en l'honneur du Roi du hasard".

L'homme de 38 ans, suivi par plus de 11 millions de personnes sur la plateforme, avec des vidéos cumulant des millions de vues, était recherché par les autorités depuis qu'il n'était pas rentré lundi d'un vol en parapente dans l'Utah, État de l'ouest américain. Un GPS qu'il avait sur lui a été utilisé pour repérer son corps.

Le bureau du shérif du comté de Washington a indiqué sur Facebook que les secours avaient retrouvé un équipement de parapente, ainsi que du matériel d'enregistrement vidéo qui pourrait aider à comprendre les circonstances de l'accident.

Sur sa chaîne YouTube, Grant Thompson proposait des tutoriels originaux pour, par exemple, "ouvrir une noix de coco sans aucun outil", vidéo publiée en 2016 et visionnée 26 millions de fois, ou "transformer du charbon en diamant en utilisant du beurre de cacahuètes".