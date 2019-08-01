Le Youtubeur Grant Thompson meurt dans un accident de parapente

Le Youtubeur Grant Thompson, connu pour sa chaîne YouTube "The King of Random" (Le Roi du hasard), est mort dans un accident de parapente, a indiqué sa famille sur les réseaux sociaux. "C'est avec une grande tristesse que nous informons tout le monde que Grant Thompson est mort la nuit dernière (lundi)", a écrit mardi la famille sur la page Instagram du "King of Random". "Faites, s'il vous plaît, un acte d'amour ou de gentillesse par hasard aujourd'hui en l'honneur du Roi du hasard".
It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night. Grant had great love and appreciation for his fans. We invite you to share your thoughts for Grant and the channel in the comments. Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random. Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.