La France bouge - Les initiatives françaises pour lutter contre le gaspillage alimentaire

Coach du jour : Ryad Boulanouar, co-fondateur du compte Nickel
Sujet du jour : Les initiatives françaises pour lutter contre le gaspillage alimentaire
- Jean Moreau, cofondateur de Phenix
- Lucie Basch, Fondatrice de Too good to go STUDIO Vincent Justin, Cofondateur de l’Épicerie NOUS Anti gaspi
- Denis Olivier, Fondateur de Meal Canteen, (Appli anti-gaspi pour la restauration collective)
Ça va bien pour eux
Proman (spécialiste de l’intérim)
- Roland Gomez DG de Proman
La Solution
Ogoxi
- Guillaume Delai Fondateur de la start-up Ogoxi et inventeur de l’outil Ogoxe (gestion des alertes aux crues)