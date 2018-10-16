La France bouge - Les initiatives françaises pour lutter contre le gaspillage alimentaire

A 13h, Raphaëlle Duchemin et la rédaction d’Europe 1 font le tour de France des initiatives positives et novatrices. Travail, éducation, santé… ils œuvrent aux quatre coins du pays pour faire bouger les lignes et casser les codes : qui sont ces citoyens, ces entreprises, ces collectivités qui s’engagent et inventent le monde de demain ? Des portraits et des témoignages inspirants.

Coach du jour : Ryad Boulanouar, co-fondateur du compte Nickel

Sujet du jour : Les initiatives françaises pour lutter contre le gaspillage alimentaire - Jean Moreau, cofondateur de Phenix - Lucie Basch, Fondatrice de Too good to go STUDIO Vincent Justin, Cofondateur de l’Épicerie NOUS Anti gaspi - Denis Olivier, Fondateur de Meal Canteen, (Appli anti-gaspi pour la restauration collective)

Ça va bien pour eux Proman (spécialiste de l’intérim) - Roland Gomez DG de Proman

La Solution Ogoxi - Guillaume Delai Fondateur de la start-up Ogoxi et inventeur de l’outil Ogoxe (gestion des alertes aux crues)