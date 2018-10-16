États-Unis : l'entourage de Melania Trump dénonce une vidéo du rappeur T.I.

Il attaquait Kanye West, il a offensé Melania Trump : le rappeur T.I. a suscité des appels au boycott émanant de l'entourage de la Première Dame des États-Unis en publiant une vidéo où une femme lui ressemblant fait un strip-tease dans le Bureau ovale. "Comment peut-on accepter ça ?", a tweeté Stephanie Grisham, porte-parole de Melania Trump. "#Dégoutant #boycott T.I", a-t-elle ajouté, tout en retweetant un lien vers la vidéo dénoncée.

Un strip-tease dans le Bureau ovale. La diffusion de cette vidéo d'une minute remonte à vendredi, lorsque le rappeur originaire d'Atlanta l'a mise en ligne sur son compte Twitter, suivi par 8,5 millions de personnes. On y voit T.I. poser en agent de sécurité, regardant Donald Trump quitter la Maison-Blanche en hélicoptère, avant de se retrouver dans le Bureau ovale avec une femme ressemblant à Melania Trump, portant pour toute tenue une veste revêtue par la Première Dame en juin et qui avait fait scandale à cause de son inscription dans le dos "Je m'en fiche complètement, et vous ?". La femme du clip enlève ensuite la veste et va s'asseoir nue sur le bureau du président, occupé par T.I. Ils se mettent ensuite à tout casser dans la Maison-Blanche.

"Je ne suis pas Kanye". Le rappeur de Whatever you like semblait avec son tweet vouloir non seulement promouvoir son nouvel album Dime Trap mais, surtout, s'en prendre à un autre rappeur et ancien ami, Kanye West, dont il a dénoncé la très médiatisée rencontre jeudi avec le président américain à la Maison-Blanche. "Cher 45", écrivait T.I à l'adresse du 45ème président des États-Unis en introduction de son tweet, "je ne suis pas Kanye".

La veille déjà, T.I, 38 ans, avait répudié Kanye West, avec lequel il a chanté en concert, affirmant avoir "honte d'avoir jamais été associé avec" lui.